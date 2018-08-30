Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Mayor and City Council of the City of Bolivar, Tennessee on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN 38008. The purpose of this hearing is for 2nd Reading/Public Hearing the Ordinance 18-006, “An Ordinance to Amend the Municipal Code of the City of Bolivar and Revise Title 8, Chapter 2 to Eliminate the Distance Requirements for the Sale of Beer for On-Premise Consumption Only. This ordinance may be viewed during normal business hours at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. All interested parties are welcome and invited to attend.