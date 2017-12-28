NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to the provisions found within Title 13, Chapter 7, Section 203 (13-7-203) of Tennessee Code Annotated, notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Bolivar Board of Mayor and Council on the adoption of the following ordinance to change the text of the Zoning Ordinance of Bolivar Zoning Ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE: CHAPTER 8, NEIGHBORHOOD BUSINESS DISTRIC T, SECTION 10-803, PRINCIPAL USES AND STRUCTURES PERMITED AND 9, CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT, SECTION 10-903, PRINICPAL USES AND STRUCTURES PERMITTED TO INCLUDE PACKAGE LIQUOR STORES

Said hearing will take place at a regular session of said Board on Tuesday, January 8, 2018 BEGINNING AT 6:00 P.M. AT THE BOLIVAR CITY HALL.

Any interested party is invited to appear before the Board and be heard in objection or in favor of the adoption thereof. The proposed ordinance is available for public examination in the Mayor’s Office, Bolivar City Hall.

Sheila Dellinger,

City Administrator