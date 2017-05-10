Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Mayor and City Council of the City of Bolivar, Tennessee on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN 38008.

The purpose of this hearing is for 2nd reading/public hearing the Ordinance 17-007 “An Ordinance to Amend the Bolivar Municipal Code to Increase Court Cost” This ordinance may be viewed during normal business hours at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. All interested parties are welcome and invited to attend.