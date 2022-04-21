Notice of Public Hearing

There will be a public meeting on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Bolivar City Hall, 211 North Washington, Bolivar, TN.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the FY2022 Community Development Block Grant - Child Care Creation Grant identifying child care needs and how CDBG funds can be used.

The meeting will discuss the program guidelines, application process and scoring criteria for the CDBG Child Care Creation Grant. Child Care Center Director/Owners in the Bolivar/Hardeman County area are encouraged to attend.

Bolivar does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin. The meeting place is handicap accessible.

Any person needing special accommodations should contact Mayor Julian McTizic at 731-658-2020 prior to the above stated time.

Mayor Julian McTizic