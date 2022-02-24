Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing before the Bolivar Board of Mayor and Councilmen on a proposed amendment to the Official Zoning Map.

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE, TO REZONE APPROXIMATELY: 12.3 ACRES OWNED BY BENJAMIN & CLARA ROMAN FROM B-1 (NEIGHBORHOOD BUSINESS) TO R-1 (LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL); 2.0 ACRES OWNED BY LLOYD SIPES B-1 (NEIGHBORHOOD BUSINESS) TO R-1 (LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL); 2.0 ACRES OWNED BY LLOYD SIPES M-1 (HEAVY INDUSTRIAL) TO R-1 (LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL); AND 8.2 ACRES OWNED BY HARDEMAN COUNTY FROM B-1 (NEIGHBORHOOD BUSINESS) TO M-2 (HEAVY INDUSTRIAL)

Said hearing will be held pursuant to the provisions of Section 13-7-203, Tennessee Code Annotated and will take place at a regular session of the City Board on March 7, 2022 beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Bolivar City Hall.

Any interested party may appear before the Board and be heard in objection or in favor of the adoption thereof. Said proposed ordinance is available for public examination in the Mayor’s Office, Bolivar City Hall.