Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Mayor and City Council of the City of Bolivar, Tennessee on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN. The purpose of this meeting is for the 2nd reading/public hearing of Ordinance 17-004, “An Ordinance to Amend Title 1, Chapter 1, Section 1-102 to Change the Meeting Time to 6:00 P.M. on the Second Monday of Each Month”

The ordinance may be reviewed at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. during normal business hours. All interested parties are welcome and invited to attend.