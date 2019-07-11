Notice of Public Hearing

There will be a public meeting on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Whiteville Community Center, Whiteville, TN. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the city’s intent to submit an application for a FY2020 Community Development Block Grant identifying community needs and how CDBG funds can be used.

Whiteville does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin. The meeting place is handicap accessible.

Any person needing special accommodations should contact Mayor Aubrey Phillips at 731-254-8523 prior to each of the above stated times.

Mayor Aubrey Phillips