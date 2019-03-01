NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

There will be a public meeting on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Toone City Hall, 2005 Hwy 138, Toone Tennessee. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the city’s intent to submit an application for a FY2019 Community Development Block Grant identifying community needs and how CDBG funds can be used.

Toone, Tennessee does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap or national origin. The meeting place is handicap accessible.

Any person needing special accommodations should contact Mayor Joseph Jones (731)658-9770 prior to the above stated time.

Mayor Joseph Jones