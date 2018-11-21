NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Close-Out Public Hearing

2016 CDBG Project

DATE: Tuesday, December 11, 2018

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

PLACE: Hornsby City Hall, 450 Main St., Hornsby, TN

A public hearing will be held for the purpose of informing the citizens of the 2016 CDBG project that has been completed in Hornsby, TN. The Town of Hornsby submitted an application to the State of TN, Dept. of Economic and Community Development for the funds to complete the 2016 CDBG project for a water main replacement project. This public hearing will inform the citizens regarding the program guidelines, the amount of funds used, the type of project, and the benefit received by the community. Hornsby’s governing body is seeking comments from the public. All area citizens are encouraged to attend. The Hornsby City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with special needs who wish to attend should contact the office of the Mayor to make any necessary arrangements which may be needed prior to the time and date of the meeting indicated above.

Mayor Mack Carter, Jr.

Hornsby