NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Section 13-7-105, notice is hereby given of a public hearing that will be held by the Hardeman County Commission on June 2o, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Hardeman County Court House. The hearing will be held in order to receive public input on the following amendment resolution concerning the Hardeman County Zoning Map:

A RESOLUTION AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO REZONE TAX PARCELS 20, 21, & 22, HARDEMAN COUNTY TAX MAP 079K OWNED BY LARRY ROBBINS LOCATED ON STATE ROUTE 125 FROM I-2 (HEAVY INDUSTRIAL) TO C-2 (GENERAL COMMERCIAL)

Full copies of the proposed amendment may be viewed in the office of the County Mayor during normal business hours. All interested persons are invited to attend and comment.

Jimmy Sain

County Mayor