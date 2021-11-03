NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE

In accordance with T.C.A. 67-5-2507, -2508, notice is hereby given that Karen F. Coby (Offeror) offered to purchase for $280.00 cash the real property addressed as Hill Top Cove, Map & Parcel 070G-B-019.00, from the City of Bolivar, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that if no other party submits an offer to the Bolivar City Administrator Shelia Dellinger within 10 days of the date of this notice, equaling 10% or more in excess of Offeror’s offer, said property will be sold to Offeror under the terms, conditions and prices, specified above. If such an offer is made, Offeror will be notified of such by the Bolivar City Administrator, and a day will be fixed when all parties shall appear before the Bolivar City Council and make offers.