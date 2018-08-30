Notice of Planning Commission Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Hardeman County Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. in the conference room, 3rd floor of the Hardeman County Courthouse. This meeting will be held in order to review a rezoning request pertaining to property located on Richland Road owned by Craig B. Massey. FAR {Forestry-Agricultural-Residential to I2 Industrial} for a Lamp Charcoal plant.

Geneva Cossar,

Hardeman County Planning Director