NOTICE OF MEETING - Zoning Compliance Office

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on 2nd floor.

On the agenda:

*Old Business

• Review and discussion of working draft Resolution to Amend the Hardeman County Zoning Resolution regarding the permitting of Slaughter Houses as Uses Permitted on Appeal in FAR (Forestry, Agriculture, Residential) Districts.

• Review and discussion of the Draft Amendment Resolutions to Amend the Hardeman County Zoning Resolution regarding Solar Farm Regulations.

• Any properly presented old business.

*New Business

• Any other properly presented new business

Zoning Compliance Office