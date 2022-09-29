NOTICE OF MEETING - Zoning Compliance Office

The Hardeman County Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday 11 October, 2022 at 5:30p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on 2nd floor.

On the agenda:

• Use Permitted on Appeal: Dante Zago is requesting a {Use Permitted on Appeal} for operating a slaughter house on his land. The property is located at 2130 King Road, Medon, TN 38356, Tax Map 005, Parcel 1.03, consisting of 317.24 acres. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

• Use Permitted on Appeal: Richard Clark is requesting a {Use Permitted on Appeal} for a Residential and Professional Business in his home. The property is located at 325 Mitchell Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008, Tax Map 050, Parcel 7.01, consisting of 1.70 acres. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

• Use Permitted on Appeal: William G. Dance, III is requesting a {Use Permitted on Appeal} for a Family Cemetery on his land. The property is located on Good Shepherd Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008, Tax Map 108, Parcel 9.00, consisting of 1.01 acres. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

• Variance: SR Bolivar, LLC is requesting a {Variance} for the Solar Farm. The property is located at 902 Mecklinburg Drive, Bolivar, TN 38008, Tax Map 080, Parcel 6.15, consisting of 85.03 acres. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

Zoning Compliance Office