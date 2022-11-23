NOTICE OF MEETING - Zoning Appeal

The Hardeman County Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on the 2nd floor.

On the agenda:

• Continued discussion and review of Use Permitted on Appeal: Dante Zago is requesting a {Use Permitted on Appeal} for operating a slaughterhouse on his land. The property is located at 2130 King Road, Medon, TN 38356, Tax Map 005, Parcel 1.03, consisting of 317.24 acres. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

