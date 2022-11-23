NOTICE OF MEETING - Planning Commission
The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on the 2nd floor.
On the agenda:
• Review and discussion of the Draft Amendment Resolutions to Amend the Hardeman County Zoning resolution regarding Solar Farm Regulations.
• Any properly present old business.
• Balmez Subdivision Final Plat located on Newsom Rd. & Hunt Ln., Whiteville, TN 38075. This property is zoned FAR (Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential) consisting of five (5) lots.
• Any other properly presented new business.
Zoning Compliance Office