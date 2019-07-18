Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Board of Education will meet at 5:30p.m. Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at the District Office. A copy of the August Agenda is posted to the district website (www.hardemancountyschools.org) and posted outside of the Board Meeting Room. In accordance with T.C.A. § 49-2-203 (para 14-C), business to be conducted during this meeting includes discussion and recommendations regarding the Director of Schools current contract. The public is welcome to attend.