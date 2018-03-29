NOTICE OF MEETING

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday 10 April, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. in the conference room on third floor of the Court House.

ON THE Agenda:

Mr. Andrew Forman is requesting to rezone 1acre from Forestry, Agricultural, and Residential to C-2 General Commercial. The property address is 23705 Hwy 57 Pocahontas TN. 38061 and identified on Tax Map 174 Parcel 007.02 002. The purpose of the rezoning is to bring the store in compliance with Hardeman County Zoning.

Geneva Cossar