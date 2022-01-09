Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday 13 September 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on 2nd floor.

On the agenda:

Review of the Resolutions to Amend the Hardeman County Zoning Resolution regarding Solar Farm Regulations.

Review of the Resolution to Amend the Hardeman County Zoning Resolution regarding the location of Swimming Pools.

Review and discussion of working draft Resolution to Amend the Hardeman County Zoning Resolution regarding the permitting of Slaughter Houses as Uses Permitted on Appeal in FAR (Forestry, Agriculture, Residential) Districts.

