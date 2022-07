The Middleton Mayor and Board of Alderman will meet Monday, July 18, 2022, at 7:00 at Middleton City Hall located at 300 South Main, Middleton, TN.

On the agenda: The south portion of Map 157P, Group C, Parcel 9.01, parcel Map 157P, Group C, Parcels 10.00 and 11.00 in the City of Middleton. Requesting to be rezoned from B-2 (General Commercial) to B-1 (Specialized Commercial).

Jimmy Simpson

City Administrator