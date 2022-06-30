Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Board Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on 2nd floor.

On the agenda:

Review of Plat for Jimmy and James Taylor. The location of the property is on Tax Map 119, Parcels 9.10 & 9.03. This property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

Review of Site Plan for Abundant Faith Ministries. The location of the property is on Tax Map 169, Parcel 1.17. This property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer