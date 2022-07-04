Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Board of Zoning Appeal will meet for a special call meeting on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom, 2nd floor of the Hardeman County Courthouse. On the agenda:

• Use Permit on Appeal: Piccolo Lake Solar, LLC is requesting a {Use Permit On Appeal} for solar farm with energy storage system, permit for potential expansion of solar energy system. The proposed location of the Solar Farm is on Tax Map: 86, Parcel 15.00, Map 102, Parcel 01.00, Map 102, Parcel 1.02, 1.03 & 1.03-001, Map 103, Parcel 4.02, Map 107, Parcel 18.00 on approximately 2,100 acres. Property is located on Chapleau Road, Somerville Road and Newcastle Drive. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer