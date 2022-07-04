Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet for a special call meeting on Tuesday 19 April 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on 2nd floor.

On the agenda:

Discussion on the Solar Farm Zoning Resolution.

Review of Site Plan for Piccolo Lake Solar, LLC. The proposed location of the Solar Farm is on Tax Map: 86, Parcel 15.00, Map 102, Parcel 01.00, Map 102, Parcel 1.02, 1.03 and 1.03-001, Map 103, Parcel 4.02, Map 107, Parcel 18.00 on approximately 2,100 acres. This property is located on Chapleau Road, Somerville Road and Newcastle Drive. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

Geneva Cossar, Zoning Compliance Officer