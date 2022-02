The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday 08 March at 5:30 in the Hardeman County Court Room on 2ND FLOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE.

On the agenda:

Ms. Vanessa Rucker is requesting a Use Permitted on Appeal for a boutique in her home at 700 Oak Hill Rd. Bolivar, Tn. The property is zoned FAR, {Forestry,Agriculture,Residential} on 9 acres of land and identified on Tax Map 098 Parcel 28.03.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer