Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, 08 February 2022 at 4 p.m. in the conference room on third floor at the courthouse 100 N Main St. Bolivar, TN 38008

On the agenda:

1) Mr. Lynn White is requesting to rezone his property located on 20215 Hwy 18 N. Bolivar, TN, 38008 from Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential (FAR) to (I-2 Restricted Industrial) The property is on tax map 060, parcel 70.00 1.77 acres. Mr. White is requesting this rezoning for his wrecker business and small engine repair.

2) Hardeman County Planning will have their election for new officers.

3) Any other Subdivision Work or Plat Review properly submitted.

Geneva Cossar, Zoning Compliance Officer