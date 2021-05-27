Notice of Meeting

The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday 08 June, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. In the Conference room, 3rd floor of the Court House. On the agenda:

• Variance: Mr. Marlon Wooden is requesting a 32Ft Variance for shop. Tax Map 066 Parcel 020.02 on 1 Acre. Property is located at 5130 Whiteville Newcastle Rd. Whiteville, TN. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

• Variance: Mrs. Patricia Salvador is requesting 20Ft. Variance from Dowdy Rd to the shop. Property located at 21395Hwy 18 N Toone Tn. Map 052 Parcel 017.00 on .96 of an acre. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer