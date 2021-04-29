Notice of Meeting

The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday 11, May 2021 at 5:30 p.m. In the Conference room, 3rd floor of the Court House. On the agenda:

• Use permit on Appeal: SR Bolivar, LLC {a wholly owned subsidiary of Silicon Ranch Corporation} on behalf of Pickrell Katherine Boyd & Boyd Frances. Requesting a {Use Permit on Appeal} for a 3.45 MWAC solar farm use. Tax Map 080 Parcel 006.00 on 80 acre subdivision of 738.4 acres. This property is located at Hwy 18S

Mecklinburg Dr. Bolivar, Tn.38008.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer