NOTICE OF MEETING #2 - Zoning Compliance

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday 11 October, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on 2nd floor.

On the agenda:

*Old Business

• Review of the Resolution to Amend the Hardeman County Zoning Resolution regarding the location of Swimming Pools.

• Review and discussion of working draft Resolution to Amend the Hardeman County Zoning Resolution regarding the permitting of Slaughter Houses as Uses Permitted on Appeal in FAR (Forestry, Agriculture, Residential) Districts.

• Review and discussion of the Draft Amendment Resolutions to Amend the Hardeman County Zoning Resolution regarding Solar Farm Regulations.

*New Business

• Review of the Richard Clark Home Occupation Site Plan.

Zoning Compliance Office