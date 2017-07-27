NOTICE OF MEETING

The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday 08, Aug. 2017 at 5:30 p.m. In the Conference room, 3rd floor of the Court House. On the agenda:

Variance: Mr. Jeremy Allen is asking for a variance to the front setback line for a shop. The property is located at 50 Deming Way Bolivar, TN. and identified on Tax map 078 Parcel 007.02 on 69.12 acres. The property is zoned FAR. Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer