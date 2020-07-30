Notice of Meeting

The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. In the Conference room, 3rd floor of the Court House. On the agenda:

Use permit on Appeal: Abundant Faith Ministries is requesting a {Use Permit on Appeal} for a Church and Cemetery. Tax Map 169 Parcel 001.17. The church is on a 5 acre tract cemetery on 2 acre tract. Abundant Faith Ministries has 17.05 acres Property is located at 10300 Hwy 57 E Saulsbury, TN. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer