Notice of Meeting

The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at 5:30p.m In the Conference room, 3rd floor of the Court House. On the agenda:

Use permit on Appeal: Hickory Valley Solar LLC is requesting a {Use Permit on Appeal} to construct a Solar Farm. The proposed location of the Solar Farm is on Tax Map106 Parcel 2.04 on 440 acres & Parcel 9.00 on 303 acres. Property is located on Mt. Comfort Dr. Hickory Valley Tn. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential. Owner of Property is William C.Powers.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer