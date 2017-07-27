NOTICE OF MEETING

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday 8, August 2017 at 4:00 p.m. in the conference room at the Courthouse in regular session.

On the agenda:

• Ms. Shelly Griggs is requesting to rezone 1 acre from {FAR} Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.to C-2.General Commercial. The property address is 12910 Hwy 125 S Bolivar, TN. and identified on Tax Map 111, Parcel 44.06. The purpose of the rezoning is to bring the store in compliance with Hardeman County Zoning and to be able to sell Beer.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer