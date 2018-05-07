Notice of Intent to Surface Mine

EP Minerals, LLC loacated in Middleton, Tennessee, P.O. Box 9, Middleton, TN, 38052, phone 731-376-8411, has made application to the State of Tennessee, Division of Water Pollution Control, to mine montmorillonite clay in Hardeman County, Tennessee. The proposed permit of 60 acres is located at N35º00’04.4” & W088º55’02.5” in Hatchie Watershed, and is drained by Colonel Fork stream. Any interested parties may contact the other minerals program, 3711 Middlebrook Pike Knoxville, Tennessee, 37921 within 30 days of this publication.