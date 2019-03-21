NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION FOR THE 2019-2020 21st CENTURY COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTERS GRANT

The Hardeman County School District is providing a public notice to the community and stakeholders of its intent to submit an application for the 2019-20 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) After-School Programs grant for Middleton High School.

The 21st CCLC program provides federal funding to establish or expand community learning centers. These centers provide students with opportunities for academic enrichment, youth development, and family support during periods when school is not in session. The main goal of the 21st CCLC program is to provide students with academic enrichment opportunities and support services to help them meet state and local standards in the core content areas.

Upon completion, the district will post the grant application to its website for public review. In addition, the school will maintain a copy of the grant application on file for stakeholder review.