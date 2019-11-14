NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST A RELEASE OF FUNDS

November 14, 2019

Bolivar, Tennessee

211 North Washington

Bolivar, Tennessee 38008

(731) 658-2020

On or about November 22, 2019 the City of Bolivar will submit a request to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for the release of Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as 2019 Community Development Block Grant Sewer System Improvement Project which will consist of TV inspection, root cutting and cured-in-place lining of gravity sewer. In addition, a section of collection pipe will be replaced as it is in too bad of a condition for cured-in-place rehabilitation. The pumps, valves and controls on the Hospital and Highway 64 lift stations are to be replaced. Finally, key manholes in the system will be equipped with flow monitoring/data collection; is estimated to cost $498,400.

The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at City of Bolivar, 211 North. Washington, Bolivar, TN 38008 for review and may be examined or copied weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Bolivar. All comments received by November 21, 2019 will be considered by the City of Bolivar prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Bolivar certifies to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development that Julian A. McTizic, Sr. in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allow the City of Bolivar to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Bolivar’s certifications for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Bolivar; (b) the City of Bolivar has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of Policy and Federal Programs, 27th Floor, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1102. Potential objectors should contact the Office of Policy and Federal Programs to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Julian A. McTizic, Sr., Mayor