NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST A RELEASE OF FUNDS

November 14, 2019

City of Middleton

P.O. Box 40

Middleton, Tennessee 38052

(731) 376-8409

On or about November 22, 2019 the City of Middleton will submit a request to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for the release of Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as 2019 Community Development Block Grant Sewer System Project for the purpose of addressing issues with their deteriorated force main; is estimated to cost $238,931.

The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project is on file at City of Middleton, P.O. Box 40, Middleton, TN 38052 for review and may be examined or copied weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Middleton. All comments received by November 21, 2019 will be considered by the City of Middleton prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Middleton certifies to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development that Jackie Cox in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities, and allow the City of Middleton to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Middleton’s certifications for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Middleton; (b) the City of Middleton has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Community and Rural Development, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 27th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1102. Potential objectors should contact Community and Rural Development to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Jackie Cox

Mayor