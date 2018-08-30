NOTICE OF INTENT

Regarding the submission of a USDA Rural Development Application for Financial Assistance

The City of Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee, is preparing to file an application and all related information to USDA Rural Development for funding assistance in the areas old Hwy 64 W., Nuckolls Rd. and Young Rd. for water system improvements. Any party having an issue or concern with the filing of the application should contact the Mayor, Julian McTizic, in writing, within ten days from the date of this Notice. The address is City of Bolivar, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN 38008 or you may wish to attend the next public meeting to be held September 10, 2018.