NOTICE IF YOU SMELL GAS, HERE IS WHAT TO DO:

1. Do not operate any electrical switches, or strike matches, or activate any ignition source.

2. If inside, open doors and windows.

3. Telephone the gas company at its emergency number - 901-877-6535.

4. If strong gas odor persists, alert other occupants and get clear of premises.

5. Stand by until gas company personnel arrive.

THIS NOTICE IS REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW

HARDEMAN FAYETTE UTILITY DISTRICT AND

CITY OF MIDDLETON GAS