NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO:

Vanderbilt Landscaping, LLC

PROJECT NO.:

98049-4297-04, 98049-4298-04

CONTRACT NO.: CNS714

COUNTY: Hardeman

The Tennessee Department of Transportation

is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor

for construction of the above numbered

project. All persons wishing to fi le claims

pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must fi le

same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee

Department of Transportation, Suite

700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee

37243-0326, on or before 3/27/2020.