NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO:

Highway Markings, Inc.

PROJECT NO.:

35003-3230-94, etc.

CONTRACT NO.: CNQ274

COUNTY: Hardeman

The Tennessee Department of

Transportation is about to make fi nal

settlement with the contractor for

construction of the above numbered

project. All persons wishing to fi le

claims pursuant to Section 54-5-

122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the

Director of Construction, Tennessee

Department of Transportation, Suite

700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville,

Tennessee 37243-0326, on or

before 10/19/18.