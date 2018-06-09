NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO:
Thu, 09/06/2018 - 08:33 Bolivar1
Highway Markings, Inc.
PROJECT NO.:
35003-3230-94, etc.
CONTRACT NO.: CNQ274
COUNTY: Hardeman
The Tennessee Department of
Transportation is about to make fi nal
settlement with the contractor for
construction of the above numbered
project. All persons wishing to fi le
claims pursuant to Section 54-5-
122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the
Director of Construction, Tennessee
Department of Transportation, Suite
700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville,
Tennessee 37243-0326, on or
before 10/19/18.