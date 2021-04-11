NOTICE to Furnishers
NOTICE TO FURNISHERS
OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO:
Traf-Mark Industries, L.L.C.
PROJECT NO.:
98400-4143-04, 98400-4144-04
CONTRACT NO.: CNU042
COUNTY: Hardeman
The Tennessee Department of Transportation
is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor
for construction of the above numbered
project. All persons wishing to fi le claims
pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must fi le
same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee
Department of Transportation, Suite
700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee
37243-0326, on or before 12/10/2021.