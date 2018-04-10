NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Gloria D. Jimmerson executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and David Seivers, Trustee(s), which was dated April 7, 1995 and recorded on April 7, 1995 in Book 486, Page 285, Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 30, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a stake in the south line of the 113 acre tract and the north line of Pipkin, said point being east a distance of 396.8 feet from the east line of the Toone Teague Road; thence (1) North 1 degree 00 minutes East a distance of 174 feet; thence (2) east a distance of 251 feet; thence (3) South 1 degree 00 minutes West a distance of 174 feet to the south line of the 113 acre tract; thence (4) west with the south line of the 113 acre tract a distance of 251 feet to the beginning.

This being the same property conveyed to Gloria D. Jimmerson by deed of record in Deed Book I-15, Page 780, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 024 00704 000

Address/Description: 1050 Teague Road, Toone, TN 38381.

Current Owner(s): Gloria Jimmerson.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08267 FC01

#144937