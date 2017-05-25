NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jessica McGowan, Tommie McGowan, Marshall E. Jones and Clarissa Jones executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Cimarron Mortgage Company d/b/a The Mortgage Warehouse, Lender and Steven C. Hornsby, Trustee(s), which was dated February 7, 2005 and recorded on February 8, 2005 in Book 620, Page 529, Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Hardeman County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 20, 2017, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Being Lot No. 13-C of Lakeview Subdivision:

Beginning at an iron stake in the north margin of Ridgeway Drive (formerly DeSoto Street), the southwest corner of Lot No. 12-C, and runs thence South 63 degrees West 115.7 feet with the north margin of Ridgeway Drive to an iron stake at the northeast intersection of West End Street and Ridgeway Drive; thence North 19 degrees 30 minutes West 151.3 feet to an iron stake in the east margin of said West End Street; thence North 63 degrees East 95 feet to an iron stake; thence South 27 degrees East 150 feet to the beginning.

This being the same property conveyed to Marshall E. Jones, Clarissa Jones, Jessica McGowan and Tommie McGowan by deed of record in Deed Book 14 , Page 411, Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 80E, Group A, Parcel 13.00

Parcel ID Number: 080E A 013.00

Address/Description: 624 Ridgeway Drive, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Current Owner(s): Marshall E. Jones, Clarissa Jones, Jessica McGowan and Tommie McGowan.

Other Interested Party(ies): Midland Funding LLC; LVNV Funding LLC as assignee of Sears; and Collins Financial Services, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-07666 FC01