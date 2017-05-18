NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Brooks Murdock, Jr. executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Accredited Home Lenders. Inc., Lender and Mary L. Aronov, Esq., Trustee(s), which was dated September 24, 2003 and recorded on October 3, 2003 in Book 596, Page 637, Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Hardeman County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 6, 2017, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this Commitment is described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATE IN THE CITY OF BOLIVAR, 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WIT:

LOT 20 OF MITCHELL SUBDIVISION: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE WEST MARGIN OF ELM STREET, SAID POINT BEING 339.5 FEET FROM THE SOUTH MARGIN OF FAIRGROUNDS STREET, THENCE (1) SOUTH 8 DEGREES 38’ 17” WEST WITH ELM STREET A DISTANCE OF 90 FEET, THENCE (2) NORTH 81 DEGREES 21’ 43” WEST WITH THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 21 A DISTANCE OF 115 FEET, THENCE (3) NORTH 8 DEGREES 38’ 17” EAST A DISTANCE OF 90 FEET, THENCE (4) SOUTH 81 DEGREES 21’ 43” EAST A DISTANCE OF 115.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 10,310 SQUARE FEET.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION, SAID ACREAGE IS FOR LEGAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE QUANTITY OF LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN.

THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY QUITCLAIM DEED FROM JAMES EARL MURDOCK TO BROOKS MURDOCK, JR., DATED APRIL 11, 2002 AND RECORDED IN BOOK P17 AT PAGE 809 IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

PARCEL: 070O-D-001.27

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 527 ELM STREET, BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE 38008

Parcel ID Number: 070O D 001.27

Address/Description: 527 Elm Street, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Current Owner(s): Brooks Murdock, Jr..

Other Interested Party(ies): Bank of America, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure

Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-06279 FC01