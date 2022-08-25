NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Daniel Emil Fox and Sally A. Fox executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership, Lender and Cathy Frost, Trustee(s), which was dated February 3, 2020, and recorded on February 4, 2020, in Book 771, at Page 634 in Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a spike in center of old Whiteville and Bolivar Road, this point being the southeast corner of old 2 acre tract once owned by Smalley, now Seddens, from said point of beginning South 88 degrees East, along said old Whiteville and Bolivar Road, 235.5 feet to a stake, the southeast corner of Earl Seddens’ Tract No. 1 for 30 acres; thence North 2 degrees East, along said old Whiteville and Bolivar Road, 740 feet to a spike in center of said road; thence North 88 degrees West 235.5 feet to an iron stake in field, an internal corner of remainder of said Earl Seddens’ tract; thence South 2 degrees West 740 feet to the beginning.

Parcel ID: 045042.01

Commonly Known As: 1435 Newsom Road, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075

Current Owner(s): Daniel Emil Fox and Sally A. Fox

Other Interested Party(ies):

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure

Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310, Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 22-09927 FC01

#195845