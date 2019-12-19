Notice of Foreclosure Sale

STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Oather L. Lake and Mabel E. Lake executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Mary Ruth Tackett, Trustee(s), which was dated October 25, 2007, and recorded on October 31, 2007 in Book 663, Page 22, and rerecorded/modified/corrected on November 2, 2007 in Book 663, Page 155 in Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 8, 2020, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning on a 5/8 inch iron rod set at the northeast comer of this lot (located North 88 degrees 11 minutes 05 seconds West, 90.68 feet from a steel fence post found at the northeast comer of the tract of which this is a part), the same being a point in the south boundary of the Charles F. Sanders and wife, Helen M. Brady Sanders, property (Deed Book Y-15, Page 438), and runs; thence with a severance line through the tract of which this is a part as follows: South 17 degrees 37 minutes 10 seconds East 185.23 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod set; South 26 degrees 41 minutes 59 seconds West 164.19 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod set; South 35 degrees 21 minutes 50 seconds West 287.05 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod set at the southernmost comer of this lot; thence North 00 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds East 563.13 feet, being at all times 20 feet east of, adjacent to and parallel with the east boundary of the Callie Faye Avent property (Deed Book I-16, Page 203) to a 5/8 inch iron rod set at the northwest comer of this lot the same being a point in the south boundary of the aforementioned Sanders property; thence South 88 degrees 11 minutes 05 seconds East 183.77 feet with the south boundary of Sanders to the point of beginning and containing 87,120 square feet or 2.00 acres, more or less.

Per Certificate of Survey by Paul C. Henson, R.L.S. #1922, Selmer, Tennessee, dated

February 5, 2007.

CONVEYED HEREWITH IS A PERMANENT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITY WHICH SHALL RUN WITH THE LAND AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

Beginning on a 5/8 inch iron rod set at the northwest comer of the lot which this easement serves (being Lot 1 of the Oather Lake Minor Subdivision, a plan or plat of which is of record in Plat Cabinet B, Page 750), and runs thence, North 88 degrees 11 minutes 05 seconds West 120.01 feet to a point; North 01 degrees 48 minutes 55 seconds East 26.36 feet to a point in the south right-of-way of Oak Hill Road (based on a total width of 40 feet); thence North 68 degrees 19 minutes 59 seconds East 59.33 feet with the south right-of-way of Oak Hill Road to a point in the south right-of-way of Oak Hill Road; thence South 88 degrees 11 minutes 05 seconds East 115.59 feet to a point; South 01 degrees 48 minutes 55 seconds West 50.00 feet to a point in the north boundary of the lot which this easement serves; thence North 88 degrees 11 minutes 05 seconds West 50.00 feet with the north boundary of the lot which this easement serves to the point of beginning.

Per Certificate of Survey by Paul C. Henson, R.L.S. #1922, Selmer, Tennessee, dated

February 5, 2007.

This being a portion of the property conveyed to Oather Lake, by deed as found of record in Deed Book N-15, Page 101, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee. See Plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Page 750, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 110, Parcel 9.02

Parcel ID Number: 110 009.22

Address/Description: 2771 Oak Hill Rd, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Current Owner(s): Oather Lee Lake and wife Mabel L. Lake.

Other Interested Party(ies): PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC ASSIGNEE OF CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A. and TAG2 Final Assignee.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 19-14100 FC01