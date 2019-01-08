NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Willie Hoyle and Brenda Hoyle executed a Deed of Trust to American General Financial Services, Lender and Susan R. Holley, Trustee(s), which was dated April 7, 2009, and recorded on April 8, 2009 in Book 677, Page 465, Instrument Number 102265 in Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF10 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 29, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT ONE:

All that certain property situated in the 3rd Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, being described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the southeast line of State Route 18 said point being the northeast corner of the Wilson tract, thence

(1) South 06 degrees 06’ 17” with the east line of Wilson a distance of 482.75 feet to the north line of the railroad R.O.W.; thence

(2) South 59 degrees 51’ 11” West with the northwest line of the railroad a distance of 104.01 feet; thence

(3) North 05 degrees 11’ 26” West a distance of 476.56 feet to the southwest line of State Route 18; thence

(4) North 54 degrees 48’ 01” East with the southeast line of State Route 18 a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 1.00 acres, more or less.

Per Certificate of Survey of Walter L. Anderson, P.E. No 6405,118 Warren Street, Bolivar, Tennessee, dated July 15, 1994.

BEING THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN Warranty Deed from Arnita Meshell Hester to Willie Hoyle And Wife, Brenda Hoyle, dated 03/06/1998, recorded 03/06/1998, in Deed Book J16, Page 549, in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee. (Tract 1)

Tax Parcel Identification Number: 88-27.04 (Tract 1)

TRACT TWO:

All that certain property situated in the 3rd Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, being described as follows:

Lot 1: Beginning at an iron pin in the East boundary line of the Willie Hoyle et ux property, (J-16/549), being in the North boundary line of Ronnie Naylor’s property, runs thence North 152.49 feet with the East boundary line of the Hoyle property to an iron pin; thence North 82 degrees 07 minutes 09 seconds East, 162.75 feet with the residue of Richard Powell’s property to an iron pin in the West boundary line of Carlotta Woods properly, (B-17/448); thence South 6 degrees 39 minutes 22 seconds East, 95.13 feet to an iron pin in the North boundary line of Ronnie Naylor’s property; thence South 65 degrees West, 190.04 feet with the North boundary line of same to the point of beginning, containing 0.479 acre.

Lot 2: Beginning at an iron pin in the he North boundary line of Ruth Lax’s property (E15/223), being the Southeast comer of Arnita Hester, runs thence North 144.83 feet with the East boundary line of Hester’s property to an iron pin in the South boundary line of Ronnie Naylors property: thence with same North 65 degrees East, 203.51 feet to an iron pin being the Northeast comer of Carlotta Woods property: thence South 6 degrees 39 minutes 22 seconds East, 241.75 feet with the West boundary line of the Wood’s property to an iron pin in the North boundary line of Ronnie Naylors property, being the Southeast comer of said Woods property; thence with North boundary line of Ronnie Naylor’s property and the North boundary line of Ruth Lax’s property North 87 degrees 30 minutes West, 212.67 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.889 acre.

Per Certificate of Survey by L. Wayne Yates, R. L. S. #486, Bolivar, Tennessee, dated April 30, 2001.

BEING THE PROPERTY CONVEYED IN Warranty Deed from Richard Powell to Willie Hoyle And Wife, Brenda Hoyle, dated 05/03/2001, recorded 08/18/2004 in Book 10, Page 542 in the Register’s Office for Hardeman County, Tennessee. (Tract 2)

Tax Parcel Identification Number: 88-28.07 (Tract 2)

Parcel ID Number: 088 02704 000 and 088 02807 000

Address/Description: 12800 Highway 18 South, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Current Owner(s): Willie Hoyle and Brenda Hoyle.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee

Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 19-10443 FC01

#160504