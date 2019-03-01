NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE,

HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Franklin D. R. Cheairs and Annie M. Cheairs executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Johnny V. Crow, Trustee(s), which was dated November 21, 1984 and recorded on November 21, 1984 in Book 341, Page 473, Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 22, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Beginning at a point at the northeast corner of Lot #3 and the northwest corner of Lot #10, thence east 200 feet with the southern boundary of Lot #10 to a point in the margin of a road; thence south with said road a distance of 114.35 feet; thence west 200 feet to a point at the southeast corner of Lot #3; thence north 114.35 feet to the point of beginning.

It being the same property conveyed to Franklin D. R. Cheairs and wife, Armie M. Cheairs by Elizabeth C. Mask by Warranty Deed dated November 16, 1984, as found of record in Deed Book, W 9, page 213, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Bolivar.

Parcel ID Number: 127 00305 000

Address/Description: 130 Dunn Lane, Hickory Valley, TN 38042.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Franklin D. R. Cheairs.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08259 FC01

#149386