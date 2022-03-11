NOTICE OF ELECTION - NOVEMBER 8, 2022
HARDEMAN COUNTY
FEDERAL, STATE, CITY OF GRAND JUNCTION,
CITY OF HICKORY VALLEY, WHITEVILLE
REFERENDUMS
POLLS OPEN AT 8:00 a.m. – CLOSE AT 7:00 p.m.
Pursuant to 2-12-111(a) Tennessee Code Annotated, notice is hereby given by the Hardeman County Election Commission of a Federal, State, City of Grand Junction, City of Hickory Valley, and Whiteville Referendums election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Hardeman County.
Polling locations and addresses:
National Guard Armory 11185 Hwy 64, Bolivar, TN 38008
Bolivar Municipal Center Jefferson St., Bolivar, TN 38008
Whiteville Community Center 115 Main St., Whiteville, TN 38075
Hickory Valley City Hall 7115 S. Hwy 18, Hickory Valley, TN 38042
John Wilder Community Center 122 Tippah St., Grand Junction, TN 38039
Saulsbury City Hall 5970 Hwy 57, Saulsbury, TN 38067
Middleton Community Center 400 S. Main St., Middleton, TN 38052
Hebron Baptist Church 2580 Hebron Rd., Middleton, TN 38052
Hornsby City Hall 450 Main St. Hornsby, TN 38044
Silerton Fire Station 27845 N. Hwy 125, Silerton, TN 38377
Dixie Hills Baptist Church 17835 S. Hwy 125, Bolivar, TN 38008
Toone City Hall 2005 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381
For more information concerning elections, please contact the Hardeman County Election Commission office at 658-4751.
The Hardeman County Election Commission office does not discriminate on the basis of disability. For more questions about needed accommodations in the voting process, call 658-4751.
Voters with impaired hearing can call the Tennessee Relay Service a 1-800-848-0299 or TDD users can call 1-800-848-0298.
HARDEMAN COUNTY
ELECTION COMMISSION
CARL GIBSON, CHAIRMAN; JAMES HICKS,
SECRETARY;
MEMBERS:
KREG HAMM,
JOAN HENDERSON,
SHAROLYN MITCHELL
AMBER D. MOORE,
ADMINISTRATOR OF
ELECTION