NOTICE OF ELECTION HARDEMAN COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY ELECTION MAY 1, 2018

Pursuant to Sec. 2-12-111(a) Tennessee Code Annotated, notice is hereby given by the Hardeman County Election Commission of the following primary election. Petitions for the following offices can be picked up starting November 17, 2017. Qualifying Deadline for all offices listed is Thursday, February 15, 2018 – NOON (T.C.A. 2-5-101 (a)(2), this includes candidates running on the August 2, 2018 Republican and Independent ballot. Withdrawal Deadline is Thursday, February 22, 2018 - NOON (T.C.A. 2-5-204(b) (1).

Democrat Primary:

1 County Mayor

16 County Commissioners (all districts and positions)*

1 Trustee

1 Sheriff

1 Circuit Court Clerk

1 County Court Clerk

1 Register of Deeds

1 Road Superintendent

3 Road Supervisors*

*These are district offices please call our office for information.

All petitions for the offices listed must be picked up and returned to the Hardeman County Election Commission Office.

All qualifying petitions must be filed with the Administrator of Elections, Amber Moore, Administrator of Elections or the Chairman of the Hardeman Co. Election Commission, Carl Gibson.

LOCATION: DAYS AND HOURS:

Hardeman Co. Election Commission Monday – Friday

106 South Porter St 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Bolivar, TN 38008 Closed for Lunch 12 – 1:00

Phone: 731-658-4751

Fax: 731-659-2363